Wags & Walks Uses Art to Save Dogs

Wags Kids Program Creating One of a Mind Art to Save Dogs

A cornerstone of our mission is to actively involve children, thereby ensuring that we nurture and support the upcoming generation of rescue advocates.” — Wags and Walks founder and CEO, Lesley Brog

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wags & Walks, a renowned dog rescue organization in Los Angeles, is excited to announce their latest for their Wags Kids initiative. This engaging youth program aims to educate and empower young individuals while also supporting the lifesaving efforts of Wags & Walks. As part of this program, Wags Kids is offering a unique opportunity for pet owners to cherish their beloved furry friends through custom portraits, with a minimum donation of $25.

One of the highlights of the Wags Kids program is the custom pet portrait service. For a minimum donation of $25, dedicated youth volunteers from Wags & Walks will skillfully illustrate any cherished pet. These one-of-a-kind portraits make for a perfect keepsake or gift for any pet owner. Not only will pet owners receive a beautiful portrait of their furry friend, but they will also be supporting the lifesaving efforts of Wags & Walks.

Wags Kids is a program designed for children and teenagers who have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in their community. Through various activities and events, Wags Kids members learn about responsible pet ownership, animal welfare, and the importance of adoption.

Wags & Walks is committed to rescuing dogs in need, and the Wags Kids program is just one of the many ways they are making a positive impact in the community. By participating in the custom pet portrait service, pet owners not only get a beautiful piece of art but also contribute to the rescue and care of dogs in need. To learn more about the Wags Kids program and to get your portrait, visit https://www.wagsandwalks.org/doggy-doodles