Wags and Walks Dog Rescue and H&H Foundation Announce Partnership to Save Dogs for the Holidays

Zesty Paws and Solid Gold Pets Brands Sponsoring 50 Rescue Dogs for Wags and Walks Home for the Holidays campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wags and Walks, in their annual Home for the Holidays initiative, proudly announces an impactful collaboration with the global health and nutrition company, H&H Group. This partnership is set to significantly benefit the Los Angeles and Nashville Wags and Walks locations, courtesy of the H&H Foundation, which will sponsor the rescue of 50 shelter dogs. Additionally, they will generously contribute in-kind product donations from their renowned Zesty Paws and Solid Gold Pets brands.

Amid the current situation of overcrowded animal shelters, this year's timing for the Home for the Holidays initiative holds special significance. H&H Group's alliance aims not only to highlight the vital act of rescuing shelter dogs but also emphasizes the importance of their well-being through proper nutrition and care. This collaboration stands as a beacon of hope, advocating for the rescue and sustained health of these loving animals.

Wags and Walks founder and CEO, Lesley Brog says, “We’re fortunate to have a partner like H&H Group, for they not only believe in our mission, but we believe in the benefits from their Zesty Paws and Solid Gold Pets products.”

The alignment of Wags and Walks' dedication to rescuing and rehoming dogs, coupled with H&H Group's focus on enhancing the wellbeing and health of cats and dogs through premium supplements and holistic pet nutrition, underscores their shared vision of creating a better world for pets and their families.

About Wags and Walks

Wags & Walks is a 501(c)3 dog rescue based out of Los Angeles, Nashville and NY. Founded by Lesley Brog in 2011, the organization works tirelessly to reduce euthanasia in overcrowded shelters while reducing the stigma around rescue dogs. With the support and dedication of their community of dog lovers, over 11,500 rescue dogs have found their forever homes. www.wagsandwalks.org

About H&H Group

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science to pets and people. The consumer brands include Zesty Paws, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, Solid Gold Pet, America’s first holistic pet nutrition company, as well as children’s nutrition brand, Biostime, and vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse. *Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.