Wags & Walks Dog Rescue Hosts Event to Find Foster and Forever Homes For Longtimer Dogs

A Special Day is Coming for the Community and the Dogs Who Have Been Waiting for A Family for Over 100 days

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for a heartwarming event as Wags & Walks takes center stage in hosting "The Patient Pups Pawty" on Friday, February 2nd, from 4-6 PM at their adoption center in West Los Angeles. This extraordinary occasion aims to shine a spotlight on special dogs who have been eagerly awaiting a family for over 100 days.

As a dynamic dog rescue organization successfully placing 25+ new dogs into loving homes each week (recently counting Jimmy Kimmel and his family among their happy adopters), Wags & Walks is committed to ensuring most dogs find their forever homes within a few weeks. However, there are exceptional cases where some precious dogs, through no fault of their own, go unnoticed.

Meet Mason, rescued from an overcrowded shelter 433 days ago, covered in giant malignant tumors. His journey from illness to recovery is a testament to the heroic efforts of Wags & Walks and he is now ready to become a cherished velcro dog!

Another brave soul is Mama Frisbee, rescued 315 days ago with her newborn puppies from the streets of Skid Row. While her puppies have found loving homes, the sweet and loving Frisbee is seeking a family willing to welcome her as a foster or family member. Also among the attendees at "The Patient Pups Pawty" are Zellie and Yucca, rescued 634 and 427 days ago respectively, both eagerly awaiting the chance to meet potential caretakers or family members.

Founder and CEO of Wags & Walks, Lesley Brog, emphasizes the importance of highlighting these wonderful longtimers, stating, "With shelters in crisis due to overcrowding, it's more critical than ever for people to foster or adopt. Each pup is so special and deserving of a loving home."

"The Patient Pups Pawty" promises not only a delightful time for the dogs but also offers attendees an array of food, drinks, games, and, of course, plenty of heartwarming dog kisses! Join us in making this event a memorable celebration of compassion and companionship.

Details of the event: Friday, February 2nd from 4 - 6PM 2236 Federal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

About Wags and Walks

Wags & Walks is a 501(c)3 dog rescue based out of Los Angeles, Nashville and NY. Founded by Lesley Brog in 2011, the organization works tirelessly to reduce euthanasia in overcrowded shelters while reducing the stigma around rescue dogs. With the support and dedication of their community of dog lovers over 12,000 rescue dogs have found their forever home. More information here www.wagsandwalks.org