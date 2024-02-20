HR for Health and Akrinos Launch Partnership to Empower Optometry Practices

HR for Health and Akrinos Partnership The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance. Akrinos: Bringing your eyecare practice vision to reality.

Collaboration Brings Business Tools and HR Support to Independent Eyecare Practice Owners

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software for healthcare professionals, and Akrinos, a trusted partner for launching, purchasing, and growing independent eyecare practices, are proud to announce their new partnership. This collaboration brings together the strategies that optometry practices need to grow with the expertise and technology that ensures they build on a compliant foundation.

This strategic partnership reflects both companies’ deep commitment to the success and value of independent healthcare practices. HR for Health’s automated, compliance-backed resources will enable optometry practice leaders that work with Akrinos to spend less time on paperwork, and more time taking care of patients.

Erich H. Mattei, President & Chief Vision Officer of Akrinos notes, "Independent eye care providers need comprehensive business and HR solutions to thrive. That's why we are excited to partner with HR for Health to bring you the ultimate package. Our partnership combines top-notch business tools with unparalleled HR support, providing independent ECPs with unmatched value and success."

Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M, CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health adds, "Our partnership with Akrinos is driven by a shared goal: to empower independent optometry practice owners with the confidence and clarity they need to effectively manage their business. We understand the unique challenges they face, especially when it comes to HR compliance and management."

Both leaders are experts in their field, Mattei in the business of optometry practices, and Oromchian in the law and practicalities of healthcare HR. The businesses they have built have successfully brought that expertise to hundreds of independent practices. In a recent livestream, they explain how that shared experience has led them to this partnership and a shared belief in the importance of HR in healthcare.

Akrinos eyecare practices will quickly be able to take advantage of the partnership as well as exclusive networking opportunities as Mr. Oromchian will be speaking at Akrinos’ first-ever in-person event on March 13th in New York, N.Y.: Business Builder: Pathways to Success for Modern ECPs.

Together, this partnership will bring effortless, compliant HR to Akrinos members.

For more information about the partnership, view the partnership webpage.