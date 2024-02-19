Letter of Interest period for Haywood County Affordable Housing Development Fund ends March 1

The Letter of Interest deadline for the Affordable Housing Development Fund-Haywood County is 5 p.m. Friday, March 1. Until that time, Haywood County will accept Letters of Interest from qualified public, private and nonprofit organizations who want to apply for financing for multifamily or single-family housing rehabilitation and new construction projects in the county. Letters of Interest are due in advance of the separate program application deadline of May 1, 2024, and are nonbinding but mandatory to apply.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is supporting Haywood County in the launch of their Affordable Housing Development Fund (AHDF) program which aims to provide rental or homeownership housing opportunities outside of the 100-year floodplain. A total of $10 million will be awarded by summer 2024 for housing projects that increase community resilience.

The funds will be used to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in a part of the state that experienced major damage from Tropical Storm Fred. Like other North Carolina communities, Haywood County was already experiencing an affordable housing shortage prior to the major flooding and landslides that resulted in hundreds of destroyed structures in 2021. The award funds will be used to replace some of the lost housing.

Information about the AHDF Letter of Interest process, eligibility requirements for interested grant applicants and details about virtual program office hours are available on the Haywood County Affordable Housing Programs webpage.

The Affordable Housing Development Fund Program – Haywood County is supported by North Carolina’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred. Additional AHDF Programs administered by NCORR are supported by the state’s HUD CDBG-DR funding for hurricanes Matthew and Florence The AHDF programs are part of multiple housing programs overseen by NCORR through its Community Development Office, which also administers the Multifamily Development Fund, Public Housing Restoration Fund, Homeownership Assistance Program and Infrastructure Recovery Program. In addition to disaster recovery and affordable housing, the office manages programs that support resiliency, mitigation, strategic buyout, infrastructure, local government grants and loans, and pandemic-related rent and utility assistance.

###