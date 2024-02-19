It’s a date: Celebrate Lantern Festival at Macau New Neighbourhood

MACAU, February 19 - To experience the festive ambience with Macau residents, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) will host a lantern festival at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin for the first time this year. The event, “Celebrating Lantern Festival at MNN”, will feature game booths, lantern-making workshops and food stalls for the public to enjoy, will take place in the neighbourhood on 24 February (Saturday) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Solve lantern riddles for a prize

Lantern Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar calendar, coinciding with the first full moon following the Chinese New Year. The festival is also known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day as it symbolises happiness, completeness and togetherness, making it an important celebration of reunion in Chinese traditions. On the day of the festival, the square at MNN will be adorned with a lantern corridor where the public can have fun solving lantern riddles in exchange for a prize.

Make your own dragon lantern

The lantern-making workshop will take place at the festival at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The family-friendly activity will guide participants to make their own lanterns with the Year of the Dragon as the theme, also allowing participants create sweet memories with their loved ones. A limited quota for each workshop will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free.

Installations with Best Wishes

There will be Chinese New Year-themed installations and interactive attractions. By following MUR’s social media accounts, the public can receive a canvas tote bag and a game token to play mini-games for a chance to win prizes. All prizes are subject to availability and while stocks last. In addition, there will be sugar painting demonstrations for the public to see how the artisan transforms sugar into lively animal images, and experience the charm of traditional Chinese folk art.

Market stalls for the taste buds

The public can enjoy food from different regions with live shows at the festival, a treat for the senses.

The public can take the complimentary MNN shuttle bus, which runs every 15 minutes, departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). MUR invites the public to celebrate lantern festival with their families at Macau New Neighbourhood.