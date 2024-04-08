Save the Planet on Earth Day ideas captured in the new award-winning book.
Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most pressing environmental issues in our time.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam the Smart Rabbit is a beautifully told story about plastic pollution and its impact on forest wildlife.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin based author, Azaliya Schulz, tackled this very important but overwhelming topic in her book Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit. This book is an eye-opening story of an inquisitive rabbit who finds a rainbow of plastic wrappers in his garden.
The amount of plastic that is produced in the world every year has increased explosively, from 2 million tons in 1950 to over 390 million tons in 2021, according to plastic soup association. 44% of plastic is used for packaging, which is by far the highest usage for plastic. Only 9% of all plastic in use worldwide is recycled. The answer lies in reducing the single use plastic, this is where the most environmental gains can be made.
This is probably the first place parents and caregivers can start, especially when teaching children about plastic and the environmental issues it causes. The book, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam the Smart Rabbit gives parents and caregivers of children a great resource to support their efforts of teaching their children about the simple actions they can take to reduce their plastic waste.
Having written children's books, Schulz is not afraid to address inconvenient topics. She is convinced that properly educating children early about the consequences of their actions can lead to positive environmental change at grass roots level. Schulz writes inspiring children’s books that help children to become independent and critical thinkers and create a supportive and loving community.
Author Schulz, explains why her book is a game changer for parents “it educates children about plastic waste and offers simple steps each child can take, to reduce plastic waste without feeling overwhelmed or guilty’.
In support of the book and its mission, Jana Koebel, co-founder of Seas & Straws says “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam the Smart Rabbit is a beautifully told story about plastic pollution and its impact on forest wildlife. In captivating, powerful, yet easy-to-understand rhymes, it shows how harmful modern human lifestyles are to the creatures of the forest, while teaching our little ones to love, respect, and care for all animals and their habitats. I absolutely loved the story, and the poetry is outstanding and full of personality! I have read it over and over again. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to nurture a love of nature and its inhabitants in their children”.
To know more about Azaliya Schulz as an author as well as details of where to find her book, visit https://azaliyaschulz.com. The book is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737872773
