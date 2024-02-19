OSCE Chair-in-Office emphasizes the Organization’s contribution to international security at the Munich Security Conference

MUNICH/VALLETTA, 19 February 2024 — The Chair-in-Office of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, participated in this year’s edition of the Munich Security Conference. The Munich Security Conference brings together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss pressing international security challenges.

In a series of productive meetings at the margins of the Conference, the Chair-in-Office met with various distinguished representatives of OSCE participating States including President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Tanja Miščević, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organization of the Holy See Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Igli Hasani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra Imma Tor Faus and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popșoi.

The Chair-in-Office also met with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz ahead of his visit to Pristina.

Throughout these discussions, Minister Borg shared the Maltese Chairpersonship's commitment to safeguard the principles set out in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris with a vision for strengthening resilience and enhancing security across the OSCE region.

During the Conference, the Chair-in-Office also participated in a panel discussion at which he shared insights on the role of neutral countries within the international context. “From a neutral country's perspective, diplomacy is not merely a tool of foreign policy but a core principle that guides their interactions on the global stage. In Malta’s case, our steadfast commitment to dialogue and diplomacy underpinned our decision to step in as OSCE Chair-in-Office at the eleventh hour while also serving in the UN Security Council,” said Minister Borg.

As peace remains threatened in a world marked by evolving geopolitical dynamics, complex security threats, and global uncertainties, the OSCE Chair-in-Office's participation at the Munich Security Conference reaffirmed the Organization's commitment to upholding the principles of cooperative security.

Chair-in-Office, Minister Borg, emphasized that “the OSCE continues to provide a platform for dialogue, promoting stability and cooperation, and enhancing security in and between its participating States. The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE encapsulates our commitment to strengthening the Organization’s resilience and capabilities to respond effectively and flexibly to the evolving security landscape.”

The Chair-in-Office’s participation at the Conference ensures that the OSCE’s unique approach to security is integrated into international security discussions, promoting a more inclusive and effective dialogue on peace and stability. With this comprehensive concept of security encompassing the politico-military, economic and environmental, and human dimensions, the OSCE remains a crucial forum for dialogue and consensus-building among its participating States.