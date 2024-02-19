Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Grand Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|St. Marys City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Mayfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Orchard Park Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Euclid Preparatory School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Hicksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Perkins Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Erie Metroparks
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Ohio Board of Nursing
2/20/2024 TO 2/20/2024
|Performance Audit
|Advantage Home Health Care of Columbus LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Geauga
|Berkshire Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Beavercreek City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Three Rivers Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Granville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Riverside Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Springfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa Hills Local School District
2/20/2024 TO 2/20/2024
|Performance Audit
|Toledo City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Dayton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Brookville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Liberty High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Village of Waverly
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Ontario Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Wheelersburg Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Village of Hartville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Workforce Initiative Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Harlan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.