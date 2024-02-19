Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Grand Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Auglaize St. Marys City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Butler Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Mayfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Orchard Park Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Euclid Preparatory School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Erie Perkins Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Erie Metroparks
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Pickerington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Ohio Board of Nursing
2/20/2024 TO 2/20/2024		 Performance Audit
Advantage Home Health Care of Columbus LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Geauga Berkshire Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Beavercreek City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Three Rivers Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Granville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Riverside Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Springfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Hills Local School District
2/20/2024 TO 2/20/2024		 Performance Audit
Toledo City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Dayton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Brookville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Liberty High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Village of Waverly
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Ontario Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Village of Hartville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Workforce Initiative Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Harlan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

