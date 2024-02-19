Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Grand Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Auglaize St. Marys City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Butler Fairfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Village of Mayfield

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Orchard Park Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Euclid Preparatory School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Erie Perkins Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Erie Metroparks

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Fairfield Pickerington Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Ohio Board of Nursing

2/20/2024 TO 2/20/2024 Performance Audit Advantage Home Health Care of Columbus LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Geauga Berkshire Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Beavercreek City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Three Rivers Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Licking Granville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Riverside Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Springfield Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Hills Local School District

2/20/2024 TO 2/20/2024 Performance Audit Toledo City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Dayton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Brookville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Liberty High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Village of Waverly

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Richland Ontario Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Stark Village of Hartville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Workforce Initiative Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Harlan Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit