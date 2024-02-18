Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,485 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks a Suspect and Vehicle in Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 8:22 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a ten-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect and a suspect vehicle were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24025178

You just read:

MPD Seeks a Suspect and Vehicle in Southeast Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more