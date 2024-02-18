MPD Seeks a Suspect and Vehicle in Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 8:22 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a ten-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect and a suspect vehicle were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24025178