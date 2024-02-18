Visit to Singapore Under the 12th Forum of Small States Fellowship Programme by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, 19 to 23 February 2024

Singapore will host a study visit by 12 Permanent Representatives to the United Nations (UN) in New York from 19 to 23 February 2024 under the 12th Forum of Small States (FOSS) Fellowship Programme. These Permanent Representatives are from Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Fiji, Grenada, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Micronesia, Nauru, Senegal, Suriname and Tuvalu.

During the visit, the Permanent Representatives will call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Education Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Mrs Josephine Teo, and Head of Civil Service Mr Leo Yip. They will be hosted to dinner by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. They will also participate in briefings and site visits that will showcase Singapore’s approach to a broad range of issues, such as urban planning, sustainable development, water management, port management, education, cyber security and digital transformation. These engagements aim to provide an opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss best practices on the development policies of small states.

Founded by Singapore in 1992, the FOSS is an informal cross-regional grouping of 108 small states at the UN. The FOSS Fellowship Programme, launched in 2015, aims to enhance interaction, foster closer cooperation and facilitate the sharing of experiences among FOSS members in order to strengthen multilateralism and support the developmental aspirations of small states.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 FEBRUARY 2024