St. Albans Field Station // Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000987
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 2/18/2024 at 1134 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Robin Ln., Georgia
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua Turner
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 18, 2024 at 1134 hours Vermont State Police responded to an address in Georgia for a reported assault. Vermont State Police ultimately arrested Joshua Turner (44) of Georgia for the offense of Domestic Assault. Turner was processed at the St. Albans Field Station and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 20, 2024 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at 1300
COURT: Franklin Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 760 0498