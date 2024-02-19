St. Albans Field Station // Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 2/18/2024 at 1134 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robin Ln., Georgia

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault





ACCUSED: Joshua Turner

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On February 18, 2024 at 1134 hours Vermont State Police responded to an address in Georgia for a reported assault. Vermont State Police ultimately arrested Joshua Turner (44) of Georgia for the offense of Domestic Assault. Turner was processed at the St. Albans Field Station and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 20, 2024 at 1300 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at 1300

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



