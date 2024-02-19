Submit Release
St. Albans Field Station // Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau                      

STATION:    St. Albans Field Station                  

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 2/18/2024 at 1134 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robin Ln., Georgia

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault


ACCUSED:   Joshua Turner                                            

AGE:  44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On February 18, 2024 at 1134 hours Vermont State Police responded to an address in Georgia for a reported assault. Vermont State Police ultimately arrested Joshua Turner (44) of Georgia for the offense of Domestic Assault. Turner was processed at the St. Albans Field Station and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 20, 2024 at 1300 hours.

 


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/20/2024  at 1300  

COURT: Franklin Superior Court 

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 760 0498 

