St Johnsbury Theft and Vandalism
Corrected press release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/17/2024 at approx. 2245 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad Street, Wells River, VT
VIOLATION: Theft and Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Dads 4 By Tool and Supply
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a Theft from Dads 4 By Tool and Supply in Wells River. It was reported two 20lb propane tanks were stolen and there was an attempt to take more resulting in damage to a couple other tanks.
After a review of the security footage, Troopers determined a single male attempted to cut propane tanks free and failed but stole two full 20lb propane tanks.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below: