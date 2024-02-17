Submit Release
Watching of the horse race in Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - After the meeting, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, invited the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to watch together the final competition of the Equestrian Festival at the special large field of these games.

The sincere conversation between the heads of the two states continued during the watching of the horse race.

As it was mentioned, this type of sport is very popular among Arab peoples, including Qataris, famous, capable athletes from all parts of the world participate in it, and the winners gain big prizes.

