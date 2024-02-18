Commentary to the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan "About the establishment of the grant of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for the support of artisans and the development of craftsmanship in 2024-2026"

TAJIKISTAN, February 18 - The field of craftsmanship in the Republic of Tajikistan is developing year by year under the special attention of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

With the view of the development and organizing of folk crafts training, the years 2019-2021 were declared "Years of rural development, tourism and folk crafts".

According to the relevant Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Program for the development of crafts in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025 was approved in 2020 for the purpose of revival and development of national and modern arts and crafts, strengthening of the national cultural heritage and historical traditions of folk arts and crafts training among the people, comprehensive attracting and motivating the population to produce folk arts and crafts products, forming and supporting craft activities as a means of expanding productive employment, especially for the vulnerable sections of the population.

During this period, 47 centers of national and modern crafts were established at the state educational institutions of adult, primary and secondary vocational education, and in order to encourage artisans and develop handicrafts, sales, performance and service of 108 types of activities of individual entrepreneurs on the production of goods for the needs of people in the house was exempted from paying all taxes.

In this regard, the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan "About the grant of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for the support of artisans and the development of craftsmanship in 2024-2026" was adopted.

The allocation of grants of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for the purpose of implementing the constructive policy of the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, being aimed at the revival, protection and development of the field of craftsmanship and the encouragement of artisans, is considered a worthy and appropriate gift for artisans on the eve of celebrating the 35th anniversary of state independence.

According to this decree, a total of 60 grants of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan will be established in 2024-2026 for the support of artisans and the development of craftsmanship in the amount of 1,500,000 (one million five hundred thousand) somoni, each grant equals 25,000 somoni, including:

- in 2024 - 20 grants in the amount of 500,000 (five hundred thousand) somoni;

- in 2025 - 20 grants in the amount of 500,000 (five hundred thousand) somoni;

- in 2026 - 20 grants in the amount of 500,000 (five hundred thousand) somoni.

With the view of high-quality and transparent implementation of this decree, a competent Commission has been established under the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan. This Commission will allocate grants to those artisans whose proposed projects are aimed at the development of handicraft activities, achieving significant results in the areas of craftsmanship, mastering of arts and crafts, innovation and initiative in the revival of folk crafts, training and education of apprentices, and the establishment of an art school

.