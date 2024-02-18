Việt Nam now has five billionaires on Forbes list

VIETNAM, February 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The number of Vietnamese billionaires in US dollar has dropped to five in the early months of 2024 from the previous six, reported in April 2023.

According to Forbes, the current five Vietnamese billionaires are Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng, VietJet Air Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Hòa Phát Chairman Trần Đình Long, Thaco Chairman Trần Bá Dương and Techcombank Chairman Hồ Hùng Anh.

Vượng topped the list as the richest man in Việt Nam with a total assets of US$4.5 billion, ranking 648th globally. On February 7, the last trading season of 2023, his assets increased by an additional $7 million after VHM of Vinhomes gained by $2 to VNĐ41,800 per share, VRE of Vincom Retail by 0.9%, and VIC of Vingroup by 2%.

The only Vietnamese female billionaire Thảo was reported with a total asset of $2.4 billion, ranking 1301st globally after her worth was reported to surge by an additional $27 million as VietJet Air shares increased by 0.8%, and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, in which Thảo and her husband own shares, increased by 2.4%.

Hòa Phát Chairman Long's worth was estimated at $2.3 billion, ranking 1341st globally. Before the last trading season of 2023, his assets were reported to rise by $8 million as HPG shares went up slightly by 0.36%.

Fourth place Dương has total assets of $1.5 billion, ranking 1980th globally. Fifth place Techcombank chairman Anh was reported with a total asset of $1.4 billion.

Nguyễn Đăng Quang, Chairman of Masan, left the Forbes list as his worth was reported to fall below the $1 billion mark. Quang first entered the world billionaire list in 2019 with assets of $1.3 billion and has been included three times in the annual ranking with the highest estimate by Forbes at $1.9 billion . — VNS