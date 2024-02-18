St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI + Multiple Charges
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001251
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-17-24 at 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 212 Hastings St., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S): DUI #3, Driving License Suspended – Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jonathan Langmaid
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/17/24 at approximately 1755 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Railroad Street and Hastings Street in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Jonathan Langmaid (46) of Wheelock, VT. During the encounter, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Investigation revealed Langmaid to have been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. It was also discovered that Langmaid had a criminally suspended license, as well as conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above charges before being released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-4-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819