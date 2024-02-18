St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI + Multiple Charges

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001251

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-17-24 at 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 212 Hastings St., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): DUI #3, Driving License Suspended – Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jonathan Langmaid

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/17/24 at approximately 1755 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Railroad Street and Hastings Street in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Jonathan Langmaid (46) of Wheelock, VT. During the encounter, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Investigation revealed Langmaid to have been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. It was also discovered that Langmaid had a criminally suspended license, as well as conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above charges before being released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-4-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819