Maryland State Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Fatal Shooting Investigation In Wicomico County

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking the public assistance in the investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in Wicomico County.

At about 8:10 p.m, Maryland State Police responded to the 900 block of North Division Street in Salisbury, Maryland for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Richard Darlington Smith, 49, of Salisbury, Maryland, was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times.

Smith was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading this investigation. Salisbury Police are assisting in this case.

Investigators are asking any residences who have external surveillance cameras in the North Division Corridor, including the New Town, Johnson Lake and Emmerson Avenue neighborhoods to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, and an investigator will make contact to review the footage. Investigators are looking for footage that occurred between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

