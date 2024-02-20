TapClicks Adds Google “Push” Connectors to Industry-Leading Marketing Operations Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies and brands, announced today the release of native connectors which allow the "push" of campaigns directly from TapOrders OMS (Order Management System) to Google Ads and Google Ad Manager.

Push Connectors automatically push campaign data to the serving platform when the campaign is ready to be executed. These connectors improve efficiencies in the order trafficking process by removing duplication of effort in capturing and fulfilling campaigns, eliminating related human error, and greatly speeding the process of campaign fulfillment.

“Our new Push Connectors for Google help accomplish our overall strategic vision of a more automated, seamless Ad Ops experience, especially for major partners,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks. “These connectors minimize wasted effort from double- or even triple-booking campaigns on various platforms.”

Booking campaigns across multiple platforms requires considerable time and effort, gathering requirements, completing the order, entering the data -- often in multiple platforms – and trafficking the campaign. Once the campaign is trafficked, TapAnalytics analyzes the data from the serving platform and extracts meaningful insights to better inform strategic marketing decisions. These insights can also be used to optimize the campaign for higher performance.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information about TapClicks and the new Google Ads and Google Ad Manager Push Connectors, please visit us at www.tapclicks.com.