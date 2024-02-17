MPD Investigating Homicide in Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered in a wooded area.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, members of the Seventh District responded to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest, for the report of human remains. Upon their arrival, officers found adult human remains in an advanced state of decomposition. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where the cause of death was determined to be gunshot injuries. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24024409

###