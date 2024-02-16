Registration for Southern Humboldt Little League Closes Sunday

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Little League :
Registration closes this Sunday February 18th for Southern Humboldt Little League. Programs available for children ranging in ages 4-16. Sign up today! Tryouts will be held in Redway on February 25th for majors at 12:00pm and Jr. League at 2:00pm rain or shine.
