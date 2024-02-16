Ukiah Area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1900 (VFW) Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday

Press release from Ukiah Area Veterans of Foreign Wars:

Ukiah area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1900 (VFW) has been sponsoring a breakfast fundraiser for decades. The next one is Sat., February 17, from 8 – noon at Veterans Memorial Hall at 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah.

Earl Chavez of BIG EARL’S BBQ & CATERING and Redwood Empire Lions Club volunteers will be catering the breakfast. Cost: $10!

Proceeds go towards veterans’ assistance, maintaining flags at Ukiah cemetery, and many projects the VFW supports, including student scholarships.

They are on Facebook. Questions, call (707) 234-7392.

