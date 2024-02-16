Sister City Connect: Virtual Event to Strengthen International Bonds

Press release from the Eureka-Kamisu Sister City Project:

The Eureka-Kamisu Sister City Project, a DreamMaker Project of the Ink People Center for the Arts, is thrilled to invite the public to its second community video call with Kamisu, Japan. This event aims to foster the arts, cultural, and economic ties that have been cultivated between Eureka and its sister city of Kamisu since 1991.

The virtual meet-up is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PST, accessible to all via Zoom. This initiative is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate the longstanding relationship with an emphasis on the importance of youth involvement in international dialogue. Participants will engage in discussions about food, art, education, notable places, and language, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the lifestyles and traditions of both cities.

Jay Tilghman, the lead coordinator of the Eureka-Kamisu Sister City Project and local arts teacher and mentor, reflects on the profound impact of these cultural exchanges.

“Having had the privilege to participate in the last student exchange trip to Kamisu as a middle school student in the summer of 2008,” says Tilghman, “I’ve experienced firsthand the invaluable perspective and understanding gained from such interactions. It’s a personal mission of mine to ensure that the students of Eureka have the same opportunities to explore and engage with our sister city.”

Participants from the greater Eureka area, especially high school and middle school students, are strongly encouraged to register. This gathering is not only a chance to learn about another culture but also an opportunity for students to engage directly in international relations, fostering a global community spirit.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.eureka-kamisu.org/projects . Engage with us in this unique opportunity to connect with our friends in Kamisu, Japan, and contribute to a growing legacy of international goodwill and collaboration.

Established in 1991, the Eureka-Kamisu Sister City Project seeks to enhance cultural exchange and economic cooperation between Eureka, Calif., and Kamisu, Japan. Through the support of the Ink People Center for the Arts, the project has rejuvenated its nonprofit status and is focused on rebuilding and enriching the relationship for future generations.