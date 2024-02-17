CPH Presents ‘The Black History Month Recital’

The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents The Black History Month Recital. Join us and celebrate the works of Black composers this Saturday, February 17th at 5pm at the Fulkerson Recital Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt. The recital is FREE.

They Will Not Lend Me A Child by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Arr. Danyelle Allen, will be performed by Rebekka Lopez, Soprano Saxophone, Raili Makela, Alto Saxophone, Luke Faulder, Tenor Saxophone, Danyelle Allen, Baritone Saxophone.

Daniela Mineva, Piano will perform Troubled Waters Margaret Bonds.

Cindy Moyer, Violin and Avery Alexander, Piano join to perform Sonata No 2 in A Major for Piano and Violin by Joseph Bologne.

Deep River by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and arranged by Danyelle Allen will be performed by Rebekka Lopez, Flute, Virginia Ryder, Flute, Danyelle Allen, Flute and Rebecca Cuevas, Flute.

Cindy Moyer, Violin, and Karen Davy, Violin will perform Musing for Two Violins (2023) by Jessie Montgomery.

Sunflowers by Wynton Marsalis features Andrew Henderson, Trumpet, Dan Aldag, Trombone, Rebekka Lopez, Alto Saxophone, Ricardo Puerdas, Tenor Saxophone, Ben Aldag, Drumset, Hank Van Konigsveld, Bass, Matt Seno, Piano.

The evening closes with a performance by the Cal Poly Humboldt Jazz Orchestra, led by Dan Aldag, performing Pentonsilic by Billy Strayhorn.

Date: Saturday, February 17th, 2024

Time: 5pm

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata CA 95521

Price: FREE

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music and Theatre, 707-826-3566