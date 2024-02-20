Baird & Warner Taps AI-Powered RealReports To Provide Agents With Competitive Edge

RealReports - the AI-powered property report An example RealReport on a desktop computer and smart phone Dean Rouso (SVP of Innovation, Baird & Warner)

"RealReports offer an unparalleled alternative to conventional property resources that will multiply our agents' effectiveness and efficiency, while providing unique value to clients." — Dean Rouso (SVP of Innovation, Baird & Warner)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proptech firm RealReports has announced its strategic partnership with Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, to integrate their AI-powered "Carfax for homes" product into its suite of innovative agent resources.

RealReports furnish Baird & Warner agents with comprehensive information for every home in the United States from over 30 premier data sources. The tool is powered by Aiden, a state-of-the-art AI copilot, adept at streamlining property research and facilitating the generation of homebuyer and seller leads.

The collaboration underscores Baird & Warner's commitment and foresight to leveraging next-gen technology to bolster agents' productivity in a highly competitive real estate market.

“In an industry where differentiation is key, we’re always looking for new ways for our agents to stand out,” said Dean Rouso, Baird & Warner’s SVP of Innovation. “RealReports offer an unparalleled alternative to conventional property resources that we believe will multiply our agents' effectiveness and efficiency while providing distinct value to clients.”

The alliance between Baird & Warner and RealReports occurs during a period of heightened industry scrutiny surrounding the traditional agent commission structure. More than ever, the onus is on real estate agents to demonstrate the tangible value and expertise they possess to guide their clients through the real estate transaction. In this context, RealReports emerges as a vital asset for agents seeking to fortify their business and distinguish themselves in a competitive environment.

"RealReports not only equip agents with comprehensive, accurate property intelligence, saving them hours normally spent on research,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports, “they also provide unique data that clients and other agents are not able to access on their own due to prohibitively high costs and technical barriers.”

“RealReports provide a consistent advantage for agents and integrate seamlessly into their workflow,” said Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports. “Agents use them for premium listing and buyer presentations, at showings, during offer diligence, and to generate leads from open houses. In this market, a tool that can offer a competitive edge across all of these domains is indispensable.”

Baird & Warner is placing its confidence in the transformative potential of RealReports' AI-powered property reports for its agents' future success. By integrating the technology into its operations, Baird & Warner not only sets a new standard for innovation in the industry but also affirms its dedication to supporting its agents' success in an ever-evolving market landscape.

“The next few years are paramount,” said Dean Rouso. “Our collaboration with RealReports positions Baird & Warner at the forefront of a new wave of technology that will clearly define the next generation of real estate companies who will carry our industry forward.”

About RealReports:

RealReports provides comprehensive property information for every home in the United States, powered by data from 30+ best-in-class providers and Aiden, an AI real estate copilot, which can answer any property question instantly. RealReports are the ultimate tool to help real estate agents win more deals, generate leads, and build trust and credibility with their clients.

About Baird & Warner:

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 165 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner is a 10-time Chicago Tribune Top Workplace award winner, and with more than 2,500 broker associates in 25 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, it ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms.

