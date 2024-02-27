Dr. Corinne Auman receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!
"Keenagers: Telling a New Story about Aging" by Corinne AumanGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Keenagers: Telling a New Story about Aging" by Dr. Corinne Auman as the 2024 Winner in the category of Aging/Midlife.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
"Keenagers: Telling a New Story about Aging" by Corinne Auman
People in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond who are starting new jobs, new roles, and new paths as they age, not sitting in a rocking chair.
In “Keenagers“, Dr. Auman argues that recent gains in life expectancy mean that the traditional story about old age no longer applies. Through first-hand interviews with keenagers she explores this dynamic new demographic, the lives they are leading and the challenges and opportunities for all of us as we age.
What you’ll find in "Keenagers":
Learn how to embrace and make the most of your later years
Get inspired to take on new challenges and break outdated stereotypes of aging
Discover how to create a fulfilling life, even when faced with changing circumstances
Explore the stories of keenagers and gain a deeper understanding of the aging process
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:
2024 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners
2024 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df
About the Author
Dr. Corinne Auman is a recognized gerontologist with over 20 years of experience working directly with older adults and their families.
She is a Nationally Certified Guardian, Certified Senior Advisor, and an Advanced Professional member of the Aging LifeCare Association. She received her Ph.D. from NC State University, where she studied developmental psychology with a specialty in adulthood and aging.
Dr. Auman speaks to audiences about aging in America the real world impact of age bias.
As a gerontologist with a profound commitment to making a difference, Dr. Auman continues to champion the cause of older adults and their families. Her multifaceted approach, encompassing caregiving, education, activism, and authorship, positions her as a true advocate for a new narrative around aging.
---
The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.
The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.
Join us at the BookCAMP event, June 23 - 25, 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp
Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
gabby@independentpressaward.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Corinne Auman Keenagers Telling a New Story about Aging