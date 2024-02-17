Working visit to the State of Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - On February 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the State of Qatar on a working visit.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for Foreign Relations and other officials.