Road Closure on County Route 3, Cherry Hill Road, to Begin Tuesday, February 20, 2024

OHIO COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) will be closed from milepost 0.28 to milepost 0.29, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2024, through Friday, March 8, 2024, for slip repair. Emergency vehicles, mail delivery, and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Alternate Routes: Use WV 2 to County Route 4 (Clearview Avenue) to County Route 3/1 (Highland Road); or US 250 to US 40 (National Road) to WV 88 (Oglebay Drive) to County Route 7 (G C & P Road), to County Route 5 (Table Rock Lane).



With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”

