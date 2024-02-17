McDowell County Route 5/1, Coon Branch Road, to be closed beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2024

McDowell County Route 5/1, Coon Branch Road, will be closed from mile marker 10.6 to mile marker 10.9, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Tuesday, February 20, 2024, through Monday, March 4, 2024, for slip repairs. Weekdays only. Coon Branch Road will be accessible from each end. However, local traffic is advised to use alternate routes. The exact schedule is weather dependent.
