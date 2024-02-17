The 2024 HBCU NY Classic to feature Morehouse College and Howard University at MetLife Stadium, on September 14, 2024

The HBCU Football Classic is a testament to the rich history, spirited rivalry, and outstanding talent within the esteemed HBCU community.

This game not only celebrates the rich athletic traditions of Morehouse and Howard University but also underscores the importance of HBCUs in higher education.” — Albert Williams,President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC,

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated HBCUNY Classic football game is back and set to take place at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, at 3:00 PM. This annual event brings together the rich traditions and competitive spirits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), celebrating their athletic prowess and vibrant cultures.

The third edition of the HBCUNY Classic will feature a thrilling match-up between Morehouse College and Howard University, two historic institutions renowned for their excellence both on and off the field. This exciting showdown promises an afternoon of intense football action, showcasing the exceptional talent and determination of these student-athletes.

This storied rivalry between Morehouse and Howard University dates back several decades, with a history of fierce competition that has captivated fans and alumni alike. The 2024 HBCUNY Classic marks another chapter in this historic matchup, as both teams vie for supremacy on the gridiron. The clash of titans between these two HBCU powerhouses promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement and unforgettable

moments.

"We are thrilled to host the HBCUNY Classic once again at MetLife Stadium," said Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, the producers of the Classic. "This game not only celebrates the rich athletic traditions of Morehouse and Howard University but also underscores the importance of HBCUs in higher education. It's an opportunity for alumni, students, and fans to come together in the spirit of camaraderie

and competition."

Fans can expect a vibrant and electric atmosphere at MetLife Stadium, with tailgating, live entertainment, and special guest appearances adding to the excitement. The HBCUNY Classic is not just a football game; it's an experience that brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate the legacy and impact of HBCUs.

“MetLife Stadium is honored to host the third annual HBCU New York Classic,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium.

“HBCU New York Classic is an outstanding event and we look forward to welcoming Morehouse College, Howard

University and thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to our stadium this September.” Tickets for the 2024 HBCUNY Classic are available now and can be purchased online at www.hbcunyclassic.com. Don't miss your chance to witness history and be part of this thrilling tradition. Join us on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, at MetLife Stadium for a day of unforgettable football and HBCU pride.

About The HBCU New York Classic

The HBCU New York Classic spans a five-day festivity that showcases the culture and community activities of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), culminating in a football game between two HBCU teams at MetLife Stadium. This yearly event pits teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) against those from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is organized by Sports Eleven05. The classic is televised live on CNBC. For further details and to stay updated

on ticket information, please visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants. It is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife Stadium hosts the world's biggest events on the world's biggest stage and will serve as host stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. MetLife Stadium has hosted over 550 major events and 3,000 special events. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, the 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

press@hbcunyclassic.com