NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Zoning Bylaw 2505, 2011

The City of Pitt Meadows hereby gives notice that it will hold a public hearing as part of its Council meeting on Tuesday February 27, 2024, starting at 7:00 p.m. to receive comments and submissions regarding the following proposed bylaw amendment to City of Pitt Meadows’ Zoning Bylaw 2505, 2011:

City of Pitt Meadows Zoning Text Amendment Bylaw 2961, 2024

The intent of this bylaw amendment is to update and clarify the home-based business regulations, to better support home-based business opportunities throughout the City. Three categories of home-based businesses are proposed based on property size, type of dwelling unit, and potential impacts to neighbouring residents.

How Do I Get More Information?

From February 16th to February 27, 2024, copies of the respective bylaws and other relevant information can be found by visiting City Hall or online at pittmeadows.ca/publichearings

If you require further information after reviewing the above online materials, please contact:

Allison Dominelli | 604.465.2433

adominelli@pittmeadows.ca

Listen to and Participate in the Meeting

Anyone who believes they are affected by the proposed bylaw will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. There are several ways to take part:

Watch the Public Hearing Live View the livestream by visiting pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings. Submit Written Comments to Council

Email: Send an email to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca with ‘February 27, 2024 – Bylaw 2961, 2024 Public Hearing Submission’ in the subject line.

Mail: Mail your comments to the Corporate Officer at: City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5

In person: Drop off your written comments at City Hall to the attention of the Corporate Officer.

3. Attend In Person to Give Comment

Join us in Council Chamber at City Hall to make your comments in person.

Where: 12007 Harris Road, Council Chamber (inside foyer)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Submissions received BEFORE 3:00 pm on the Thursday prior to the meeting will be included in the meeting agenda package. Submissions received AFTER this deadline, up until 3:00 pm on the day of the public hearing, will form part of an on-table circulation.

No representations on this proposed bylaw amendment will be received by Council after the conclusion of the public hearing.

All oral and written submissions, including names and addresses, will become part of the public record which includes being made available for public inspection on the City’s website.

