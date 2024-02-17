St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary / Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2024 at 0600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7 Hillside St, Hardwick

VIOLATION: Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Joel Gouin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

VICTIM: Multiple victims throughout the greater Walden area

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

As part of an ongoing investigation into multiple burglaries in the town of Walden, the Vermont State Police conducted a search warrant at 7 Hillside St. in Hardwick on Friday morning, Feb. 16, 2024. Members of VSP, including the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Bureau of Criminal Investigations and uniformed troopers with the Field Force Division, troopers discovered stolen property and evidence related to these burglaries.

As a result of the warrant, Joel Gouin, 38, of Hardwick was issued a citation for the charges of burglary and possession of stolen property. Gouin is currently lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. Gouin is scheduled to be arraigned at 0830 hours on 02/26/2024 at Caledonia County Criminal Court.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for numerous tips received during the investigation. VSP also thanks the Hardwick Police Department, the Lamoille County Sherriff's Department, and the Morristown Police Department for their assistance with the investigation.

This investigation remains ongoing, and the Vermont State Police asks that anyone with information contact Trooper Kyle Fecher or Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips also can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2024

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.