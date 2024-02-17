I89 S near MM 73

State of Vermont

Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 73 will be REDUCED to ONE LANE due to ongoing multiple motor vehicle accidents.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. The roadway in this area is hazardous due to snowy and icy conditions, please drive carefully.

