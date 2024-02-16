Record-breaking Success at 2024 NGPA Industry Expo, Presented by United Airlines

The 2024 NGPA Industry Expo presented by United Airlines, concluded today with resounding success, setting new benchmarks and records.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 NGPA Industry Expo presented by United Airlines, concluded today with resounding success, setting new benchmarks and records for attendance, exhibitor participation, and industry engagement. Hosted at the Palm Springs Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel, this year's event saw an extraordinary turnout, reaffirming its status as a premier gathering for aviation professionals.

Key highlights of the expo include:

1. Record-breaking Attendance: With a staggering 2,000 registrants, surpassing the previous high of 1,500, this year's expo witnessed a remarkable influx of industry professionals, enthusiasts, and aspiring aviators.

2. Fully Booked Exhibitor Floor: The exhibitor floor was completely booked, showcasing a diverse array of aviation companies, organizations, and educational institutions, providing attendees with unparalleled networking and career opportunities.

3. Record-breaking Lunch Keynote Attendance: The lunch keynote sessions drew an impressive crowd, underscoring the relevance and significance of the topics discussed by industry leaders.

With esteemed keynote speakers from various sectors of the aviation industry, delivering insightful addresses, attendees gained valuable perspectives and insights into the future of aviation. Educational sessions covered a wide range of topics, from advancements in aviation technology to career development strategies. Leading airlines, including United, Delta, American, Southwest, Atlas, and Spirit Airlines, provided comprehensive industry briefings, offering attendees invaluable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the aviation sector.

“This year’s expo showcased the power of community, and how many support the mission of opening doors for underrepresented minorities,” says Justin Ellixson-Andrews, NGPA Executive Director.

Additionally, a total of 92 companies and six peer organizations participated in the expo, contributing to its rich diversity and collaborative atmosphere. Career opportunities were abundant, with the Industry Expo facilitating 29 Conditional Job Offers from American Airlines, providing aspiring aviators with concrete pathways to pursue their dreams within commercial aviation.

As the Industry Expo draws to a close, the NGPA extends its gratitude to all participants, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees for their unwavering support and enthusiasm. Mark your calendars for another trip to Palm Springs, CA, in February 2025 as we look forward to another groundbreaking event that promises to elevate the aviation industry to new heights.

“Being the 10th Anniversary of the Industry Expo, I’m very proud of the overall response in attendance from both our attendees and exhibitors we witnessed this year,” says Steve Shanks, Industry Expo Director

For more information and updates, visit www.ngpa.org/ngpa_industry_expo.

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit www.ngpa.org.