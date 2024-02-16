Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Multiple Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce a man has been arrested for multiple armed robberies that occurred in the Third and Fourth Districts.

On Thursday February 15, 2024, at approximately 8:22 a.m., an officer arrested 18-year-old Kwesi Pyne of Takoma Park, MD, after responding to the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for the report of a suspicious person carrying a firearm. As the officer approached Pyne, he fled from the officer and attempted to discard a handgun. The officer was able to apprehend him in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. The handgun was recovered. CCN: 24023845

He was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Pyne was also charged with the below offenses.

  • Armed Carjacking that occurred on October 30, 2023, in the 600 block of Randolph Street, Northwest. CCN: 23178454
  • Armed Robbery that occurred on January 10, 2024, in the 3800 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24005171
  • Armed Robbery that occurred on January 24, 2024, in the 500 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. CCN: 24012073
  • Armed Robbery that occurred on January 29, 2024, in the 2000 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24014778
  • Armed Robbery that occurred on February 2, 2024, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 24016961
  • Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed that occurred on February 7, 2024, in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 24019397
  • Armed Robbery that occurred on February 7, 2024, in the 3400 block of Brown Street, Northwest. CCN: 24119772
  • Armed Robbery that occurred on February 12, 2024, in the 3200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 24022520

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

