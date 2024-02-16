Updated* MPD Arrests Gunman After Hours-Long Barricade

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Emergency Response Team successfully negotiated the surrender of a gunman who shot three officers, initiating an hours-long barricade on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in Southeast, DC. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this offense.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers from the MPD Criminal Apprehension Unit responded to the 5000 block of Hanna Place, Southeast, to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect who was wanted for Cruelty to Animals. While officers were outside the door to the residence, the suspect fired multiple shots through the door, striking three officers. A fourth officer sustained injuries that were not gunshot related.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside his residence and continued shooting sporadically throughout the standoff.

Members of the Emergency Response Team arrived on the scene and contacted the suspect by phone. After several hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered.

The four injured officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

As a result of the investigation, which includes a review of body worn camera footage, it was confirmed an involved member fired their weapon during the offense. The suspect was not injured. Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Force Investigations Team are investigating the use of force. The involved member’s body worn camera footage will be released pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

Upon his surrender the suspect identified himself to police as Julius James. After being booked on the charges, detectives determined the suspect’s true identity is 48-year-old Stephen Claude Rattigan of Southeast, DC. The suspect has also used the alias, Michael Rattigan.

Rattigan was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Animal Cruelty. As a result of his actions and the detectives’ investigation, Rattigan has also been charged with Felony Assault on a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence for his attack on MPD officers.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, detectives executed a search warrant at the home where the barricade occurred. Detectives recovered three handguns, two rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a bullet proof vest.

Some of the weapons and items recovered at the home are pictured below:

We would like to thank the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department, our local, state, and federal partners, the Humane Rescue Alliance, and the multiple District of Columbia agencies for their assistance during this critical incident.

CCN: 24023236

###