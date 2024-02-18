America’s Boating Channel Features POWER BOAT SAFETY on Smart TV

POWER BOAT SAFETY bit.ly/WSGonTV America's Boating Channel

Viewers Can Now Watch WATER SOLUTIONS GROUP Videos Anytime at bit.ly/WSGonTV

WSG and Rental Boat Safety are proud to feature our boating safety videos on America’s Boating Channel. By doing so, we are ensuring they are easily accessible to a wider audience of boat renters.” — Jessica Brockett

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features POWER BOAT SAFETY on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

POWER BOAT SAFETY, from the Water Solutions Group’s Rental Boat Safety campaign, shows how to operate a power boat safely and responsibly. Viewers can watch this training module to learn the basics of operating a recreational vessel, understanding how to navigate waterways, and other critical safety tips before heading out on the water.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from February 18 through February 24.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to WATER SOLUTIONS GROUP for more educational content now available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/WSGonTV that will increase their knowledge and awareness of safe boating practices.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan and and Jessica Brockett, Water Solutions Group’s Executive Director.

“POWER BOAT SAFETY is a great example of the Water Solutions Group campaign, Rental Boat Safety, with a unique focus on education and training for renting various types of power boats – from houseboats to personal watercraft – as well as canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. The videos help renters choose the right boats for their needs to ensure a safe and fun boating experience,” said Kathy Strachan.

Jessica Brockett added, “WSG and Rental Boat Safety are proud to feature our boating safety video library for viewers at bit.ly/WSGonTV. By partnering with America’s Boating Channel, we are ensuring that they are easily accessible to a wider audience of boat renters. We believe that providing this educational content is crucial to improve recreational boating safety nationwide by increasing knowledge and awareness of safe boating practices. Our goal is to ensure that every boater has the knowledge and skills needed to enjoy their time on the water safely and responsibly."

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Water Solutions Group

Water Solutions Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established for educational and training purposes dedicated to conducting and providing training tools, programs, and activities that maximize the safety and security of our nation and protection to US citizens to minimize loss of life, personal injury, and property damage including emergency threats on land and/or boating safety activities on the water. Its Rental Boat Safety Campaign is dedicated to educating rental liveries and equipping novice boaters.

WaterSolutionsGroup.org

Media Contacts

Jessica Brockett

Water Solutions Group

+1 757-647-1196

jbrockett@watersolutionsgroup.org

POWER BOAT SAFETY