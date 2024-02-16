Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,946 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Yankton Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison for Manslaughter Plea

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Yankton man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison after he had earlier pled guilty to First Degree Manslaughter in connection to a stabbing death that occurred May 22, 2023 in Yankton.

Adrian Lund, 32, was sentenced Friday in Yankton County Circuit Court. He entered his guilty plea in January.

Lund is charged in the stabbing death of Timber Cournoyer at a Yankton residence. She died May 23. 2023 in a Sioux Falls hospital.

“This sentence hopefully brings some comfort to Timber’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked on this case.”

The investigation was done by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Yankton Police Department. The Attorney General’s Office and the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case.

                                                            -30-

 

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Yankton Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison for Manslaughter Plea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more