Attorney General Jackley Announces Yankton Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison for Manslaughter Plea

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Yankton man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison after he had earlier pled guilty to First Degree Manslaughter in connection to a stabbing death that occurred May 22, 2023 in Yankton.

Adrian Lund, 32, was sentenced Friday in Yankton County Circuit Court. He entered his guilty plea in January.

Lund is charged in the stabbing death of Timber Cournoyer at a Yankton residence. She died May 23. 2023 in a Sioux Falls hospital.

“This sentence hopefully brings some comfort to Timber’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked on this case.”

The investigation was done by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Yankton Police Department. The Attorney General’s Office and the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case.

-30-