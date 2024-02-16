Public Notice - CITY OF MAPLE RIDGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a PUBLIC HEARING will be held on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2024, at 7:00 PM in Council Chambers at City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge to allow the public to make verbal or written representation to Council with respect to the following proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s):

2.1 2021-389-RZ, 11619, 11631 and 11639 Adair Street

Lot 16 Section 17 Township 12 Plan NWP15943

Lot 17 Section 17 Township 12 Plan NWP15943

Lot 18 Section 17 Township 12 Plan NWP15943

Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7793-2021

Purpose: To rezone the subject property from RS-1(Single Detached Residential) to RT-2 (Ground-Oriented Residential Infill), to permit the future construction of three triplexes on three separate lots.

COVENANTS will also be considered to further regulate the use of the lands and/or buildings.

2.2 2019-051-RZ, 11405 236 Street

Lot 3 Section 16 Township 12 NWP 7289

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7536-2019

Purpose: To rezone the subject property from RS-3 (Single Detached Rural Residential) to RM-1 (Low Density Townhouse Residential) to permit the future construction of 18 townhouse units on the developable portion of the site.

b) Maple Ridge Official Community Plan Amending

Bylaw No. 7535-2019

Purpose: To adjust the boundaries of the Conservation

designated area. The area currently designated Conservation is approximately 13,836.80 m2 (3.42 ac) and an approximately additional 1,442.80 m2 (0.36 ac) is being added to the Conservation area.

COVENANTS will also be considered to further regulate the use of the lands and/or buildings.

2.3 2021-280-RZ, 22306 122 Avenue

Lot 3 District Lot 399 Group 1 NWP 14397

Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7773-2021

Purpose: To rezone the subject property from

RS-1 (Single Detached Residential) to RT-2 (Ground-Oriented Residential Infill) to permit the future construction of a fourplex.

COVENANTS will also be considered to further regulate the use of the lands and/or buildings.

2.4 2023-350-RZ, 24070 128 Avenue and 24195 Fern Crescent

Lot 18 Section 22 Township 12 New Westminster District Plan 11363

Except Plan BCP50115.

Lot 19 Section 22 Township 12 New Westminster District Plan 11363

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7979-2023

Purpose: To rezone the properties located at 24070 128 Avenue and 24195 Fern Crescent from RS-3 (Single Detached Rural Residential) to a CD zone (CD-5-23), based on RM-1 zone (Low Density Townhouse Residential), to facilitate the development of 47 townhouse dwelling units.

b) Maple Ridge Official Community Plan Amending Bylaw No. 7980-2023

Purpose: An OCP (Silver Valley Area Plan) Amendment is required to change a small portion of the Neighbourhood Park land use designation on 24070 128 Avenue to Medium High Density Residential. Also, OCP Amending Bylaw 7980-2023 makes a text amendment to permit a density over 40 units/ha with up to 57 units per hectare for the subject site within Horse Hamlet.

COVENANTS will also be considered to further regulate the use of the lands and/or buildings.

The proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s) may be inspected at the Planning Counter at Municipal Hall from February 9, 2024 to February 20, 2024 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays) and staff reports and other relevant information may be obtained from the City’s Land Development Viewer site at: https://gis.mapleridge.ca/LandDevelopmentViewer/LandDevelopmentViewer.html

Any other inquiries can be directed to Planning staff at 604-467-7341 or planning@mapleridge.ca

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed applications will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

How to Participate:

1. Watch the meeting live at the following link:

City of Maple Ridge - Public Meetings - YouTube

2. Participate electronically via Zoom at the following link:

https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal

If you wish to speak, raise your (virtual) hand and turn on your camera when the Chair calls for public input on the application of interest.

3. Submit written comments:

Email: clerks@mapleridge.ca

Mail to or use the drop box at: City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6A9.

Written submissions must be received by 12:00 pm the date of the meeting referencing the property address.

Please note that no further submissions can be considered by Council after the public hearing has closed.

4. Attend in person:

Council Chambers, Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC.

Please note that the opinions you express orally will be webcast live and will be recorded to form a part of the public record. Correspondence you submit will form a part of the public record and will be published on the agenda when this matter is before Council.

Dated this 9th Day of February 2024

Carolyn Mushata

Director of Legislative Services / Corporate Officer