ICYMI: AG Moody, Commissioner Glass and Sheriff Woods warn that one pill can kill after release of new statewide drug death data
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods today issued a dire warning after the release of new statewide drug death data. According to the 2022 Florida Medical Examiners’ Drugs in Deceased Persons Annual Report, more than 6,200 people died after using fentanyl in 2022. The report also shows that for the first time since 2018, the total amount of drug-related deaths decreased in Florida by 3%. However, the number of people dying of drug overdoses still remains high and is being fueled by illicit fentanyl flooding over the U.S. Southwest Border.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Illicit fentanyl from Mexico is killing more than 100,000 Americans every year. In Florida, we are fighting back with coordinated criminal interdiction efforts, opioid reversal medications and innovative treatment approaches. While there is hopeful news in the latest data—we will never end this catastrophic crisis until Biden closes the border and those struggling with addiction seek help. While my office continues to prosecute drug traffickers and fight in court to force Biden to secure the border, I am encouraging anyone struggling with drug addiction to please seek help. You can find resources at DoseOfRealityFL.com.”
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Fentanyl is everywhere, in every Florida community and it continues to be one of the top threats we face. Because the influx of illegal immigration and smuggling at the Southern Border, we are all on the frontlines of this national crisis, even in Florida. But with the support of Attorney General Ashley Moody, we are doing everything we can to protect our Florida communities.”
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said, “In law enforcement, when we investigate a homicide, our goal is to work hard so we can quickly identify the killer. We want to know who is responsible. You have heard it before and you will hear it again, we HAVE identified Fentanyl as a killer. It’s prolific and it’s streaming across an unsecured border, padding the pockets of cartels and dealers who care only about their money and NOTHING about your loved one’s life.”
The report showed that fentanyl is responsible for the deaths of more than 6,200 Floridians—down 3% from 2021. Overall opioid-related deaths declined 5%. To view the report, click here.
In 2022, Attorney General Moody announced the results of historic opioid litigation, securing more than $3 billion for abatement efforts in Florida. Through these efforts, free doses of naloxone are available to first responders across Florida. That same year, the Florida Attorney General’s Office tracked large drug busts and highlighted the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Florida. Attorney General Moody also launched the One Pill Can Kill webpage that year to raise awareness about illicit fentanyl being mixed with more common illicit substance.
Fentanyl is commonly found in pill, powder or liquid form. The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 78 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2023—the most ever seized in a single year. More than 7 out of 10 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills seized now contain a lethal dose of fentanyl, an uptick from 2021. The DEA is also reporting fentanyl seizures so far in 2024 already passed more than 41 million deadly doses—enough to kill more than the entire population of California.
To inform Floridians about the dangers of opioid misuse, Attorney General Moody developed the Dose of Reality Florida website. Dose of Reality Florida contains information about how to receive support for addiction and where to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs. To learn more about Dose of Reality Florida, click here.
It is important for people struggling with substance abuse to get help. In 2022, Attorney General Moody helped launch Treatment Atlas, a free treatment-locater tool that can be accessed at TreatmentAtlas.org. Floridians struggling with addiction can search the tool to find local treatment services.