Friday, February 16

Washington lawmakers consider more modest set of gun restrictions

Washington lawmakers last year passed a sweeping package of gun laws, including a 10-day waiting period for firearm purchases and a ban on the sale of AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles often used in the nation’s worst mass shootings. This session, by comparison, the Legislature is taking a small-ball approach. While lawmakers are considering a few additional restrictions on gun owners and dealers, some more ambitious laws, such as a permit requirement, had apparently stalled as a key legislative deadline ticked by this week. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero)

Washington lawmakers again look to increase special education funding

Washington House lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to increase special education funding by another $185 million in the coming years. House Bill 2180 will allow up to 17.25% of a district’s population to receive funding for support services like speech therapy and instructional aides. The Legislature increased that cap from 13.5% to 15% last year. In other words, if 20% of a district’s population requires special education services, the district cannot get additional money for the remaining 5%. Democratic Rep. Gerry Pollet of Seattle, chief sponsor of HB 2180, said “it’s unconscionable and probably unconstitutional” that Washington does not fund special education for every child who needs it. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

With new revenue report, Washington lawmakers prep for their budget reveal

A state revenue forecast released Wednesday gives Democratic budget writers in the House and Senate a little more money to spend than anticipated. Washington’s economy is projected to generate $67 billion for the two-year budget cycle that began July 1, up $122 million from the last forecast in November. Overall, collections are now up $1.3 billion since lawmakers adopted the budget in the 2023 session. The forecast provides the final piece of data each chamber needs to complete a supplemental operating budget proposal, making adjustments to the two-year plan now in place. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Lindsey Wasson)

Aberdeen Daily World

Port touts banner year for exports, development

Axios

Seattle air quality predicted to worsen due to wildfire smoke

Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County 13-year-old accidentally shoots younger sibling with handgun

Study finds marijuana can kill skin cancer cells — but there are some big caveats

Land trust ready to launch permanently affordable homeownership project in Bellingham

Capital Press

Washington cattle groups agree on hiking beef checkoff (Chapman)

Columbian

Hold on. ‘The Evergreen State’ isn’t Washington’s nickname?

With new revenue report, Washington lawmakers prep for their budget reveal (Ormsby)

Impact on Southwest Washington: Clark County lawmakers have key bills still alive in Legislature (Cleveland)

Everett Herald

Bill seeks to improve ferry reliability with a work group (Nance, Peterson, Shavers, Donaghy)

International Examiner

Community safety forum highlights specific concerns in the Chinatown-ID

Islands’ Weekly

Governor proclaims Invasive Species Awareness Week

News Tribune

Housing authority that lost nearly $7M to fraud slow to improve controls, state says

WA’s housing crisis has rocked Tacoma. We’re doing what we can — but we need help

Japanese Americans join activists Sunday to call for closure of Tacoma immigration jail

Olympian

Washington state House lawmakers vote to regulate rent increases (Alvarado, Stonier, Peterson, Cleveland)

WA state Democrats preparing to hold hearings for 4 of 6 ballot initiatives (Billig, Shewmake, Bateman, Kuderer, Fosse)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Deadline nears for tax credit that could mean serious money

Seattle Times

Washington lawmakers consider more modest set of gun restrictions (Berry)

WA woman’s lawsuit over Pierce County officer’s K-9 use heads to trial

Opinion: Why Plymouth Housing project didn’t work in Kenmore

Snoqualmie Valley Record

Valley’s housing market stays quiet so far in 2024

Spokesman Review

Spokane Airport receiving $2 million for improvements

Police officers who fired at 35-year-old man in downtown Spokane identified

New PFAS blood test for sale for West Plains residents affected by the dangerous chemical

‘Welcome to the newest town in the state of Washington’: Malden gets new post office, town hall, fire building after devastating wildfires

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Warming center opens in Walla Walla for two days

Washington Post

Black history is ‘being attacked.’ These parents found alternatives.

Most people agree on what ‘middle class’ means — but underestimate how much income it takes

WA State Standard

Washington lawmakers again look to increase special education funding (Pollet, Billig)

WA Senate pitches new spending for school construction, housing and 2026 World Cup (Mullet)

Wenatchee World

State secures $1.3 million in Senate budget for Leavenworth affordable housing project

Chelan County Commissioners ‘begrudgingly’ approves Leavenworth urban growth changes

Yakima Herald-Republic

Parents raise concerns about response to student fight in Sunnyside

Broadcast

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Federal Way police chief calls state’s vehicular pursuit law unacceptable (Taylor)

Neighbors question proposal to build four 15-story tall apartment towers in Everett

15-year-old killed in Burien the fourth Highline High School student to die this school year

Bleeding control, defibrillator equipment would be required in schools under proposed bill

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Lawmakers struggle to solve fentanyl crisis as drug debate rages on

Proposed pallet village continues to draw pushback from Burien neighbors

Crippling consequences over shortage of diabetes drug used for weight loss

‘It’s egregious’: Seattle officers spark controversy after delayed shooting response

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Get ready for the 2 Line: Eastside Link light rail set to open in April

Seattle fire chief details staffing struggles, says public safety changes are needed

Lawmakers urge Inslee to declare state of emergency for Washington State Ferries

Bellingham takes legal action to begin clearing massive homeless camp near Walmart

KUOW Public Radio

In ‘vexing’ trend, traffic fatalities in Washington state continue to rise

Washington grocery workers hope for protections if Kroger-Albertsons merger goes through (Conway)

Does Washington state need an independent prosecutor to charge police with misusing deadly force?

KXLY (ABC)

Rebuilding Malden: Nearly 4 years later, the first public building has been built

Cascadia Daily News

Mount Vernon increases police chief salary amid hiring woes, looming retirement