Friday, February 16
Washington lawmakers consider more modest set of gun restrictions
Washington lawmakers last year passed a sweeping package of gun laws, including a 10-day waiting period for firearm purchases and a ban on the sale of AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles often used in the nation’s worst mass shootings. This session, by comparison, the Legislature is taking a small-ball approach. While lawmakers are considering a few additional restrictions on gun owners and dealers, some more ambitious laws, such as a permit requirement, had apparently stalled as a key legislative deadline ticked by this week. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero)
Washington lawmakers again look to increase special education funding
Washington House lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to increase special education funding by another $185 million in the coming years. House Bill 2180 will allow up to 17.25% of a district’s population to receive funding for support services like speech therapy and instructional aides. The Legislature increased that cap from 13.5% to 15% last year. In other words, if 20% of a district’s population requires special education services, the district cannot get additional money for the remaining 5%. Democratic Rep. Gerry Pollet of Seattle, chief sponsor of HB 2180, said “it’s unconscionable and probably unconstitutional” that Washington does not fund special education for every child who needs it. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
With new revenue report, Washington lawmakers prep for their budget reveal
A state revenue forecast released Wednesday gives Democratic budget writers in the House and Senate a little more money to spend than anticipated. Washington’s economy is projected to generate $67 billion for the two-year budget cycle that began July 1, up $122 million from the last forecast in November. Overall, collections are now up $1.3 billion since lawmakers adopted the budget in the 2023 session. The forecast provides the final piece of data each chamber needs to complete a supplemental operating budget proposal, making adjustments to the two-year plan now in place. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Lindsey Wasson)
Aberdeen Daily World
Port touts banner year for exports, development
Axios
Seattle air quality predicted to worsen due to wildfire smoke
Bellingham Herald
Whatcom County 13-year-old accidentally shoots younger sibling with handgun
Study finds marijuana can kill skin cancer cells — but there are some big caveats
Land trust ready to launch permanently affordable homeownership project in Bellingham
Capital Press
Washington cattle groups agree on hiking beef checkoff (Chapman)
Columbian
Hold on. ‘The Evergreen State’ isn’t Washington’s nickname?
With new revenue report, Washington lawmakers prep for their budget reveal (Ormsby)
Impact on Southwest Washington: Clark County lawmakers have key bills still alive in Legislature (Cleveland)
Everett Herald
Bill seeks to improve ferry reliability with a work group (Nance, Peterson, Shavers, Donaghy)
International Examiner
Community safety forum highlights specific concerns in the Chinatown-ID
Islands’ Weekly
Governor proclaims Invasive Species Awareness Week
News Tribune
Housing authority that lost nearly $7M to fraud slow to improve controls, state says
WA’s housing crisis has rocked Tacoma. We’re doing what we can — but we need help
Japanese Americans join activists Sunday to call for closure of Tacoma immigration jail
Olympian
Washington state House lawmakers vote to regulate rent increases (Alvarado, Stonier, Peterson, Cleveland)
WA state Democrats preparing to hold hearings for 4 of 6 ballot initiatives (Billig, Shewmake, Bateman, Kuderer, Fosse)
Puget Sound Business Journal
Deadline nears for tax credit that could mean serious money
Seattle Times
Washington lawmakers consider more modest set of gun restrictions (Berry)
WA woman’s lawsuit over Pierce County officer’s K-9 use heads to trial
Opinion: Why Plymouth Housing project didn’t work in Kenmore
Snoqualmie Valley Record
Valley’s housing market stays quiet so far in 2024
Spokesman Review
Spokane Airport receiving $2 million for improvements
Police officers who fired at 35-year-old man in downtown Spokane identified
New PFAS blood test for sale for West Plains residents affected by the dangerous chemical
‘Welcome to the newest town in the state of Washington’: Malden gets new post office, town hall, fire building after devastating wildfires
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Warming center opens in Walla Walla for two days
Washington Post
Black history is ‘being attacked.’ These parents found alternatives.
Most people agree on what ‘middle class’ means — but underestimate how much income it takes
WA State Standard
Washington lawmakers again look to increase special education funding (Pollet, Billig)
WA Senate pitches new spending for school construction, housing and 2026 World Cup (Mullet)
Wenatchee World
State secures $1.3 million in Senate budget for Leavenworth affordable housing project
Chelan County Commissioners ‘begrudgingly’ approves Leavenworth urban growth changes
Yakima Herald-Republic
Parents raise concerns about response to student fight in Sunnyside
Broadcast
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Federal Way police chief calls state’s vehicular pursuit law unacceptable (Taylor)
Neighbors question proposal to build four 15-story tall apartment towers in Everett
15-year-old killed in Burien the fourth Highline High School student to die this school year
Bleeding control, defibrillator equipment would be required in schools under proposed bill
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Lawmakers struggle to solve fentanyl crisis as drug debate rages on
Proposed pallet village continues to draw pushback from Burien neighbors
Crippling consequences over shortage of diabetes drug used for weight loss
‘It’s egregious’: Seattle officers spark controversy after delayed shooting response
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Get ready for the 2 Line: Eastside Link light rail set to open in April
Seattle fire chief details staffing struggles, says public safety changes are needed
Lawmakers urge Inslee to declare state of emergency for Washington State Ferries
Bellingham takes legal action to begin clearing massive homeless camp near Walmart
KUOW Public Radio
In ‘vexing’ trend, traffic fatalities in Washington state continue to rise
Washington grocery workers hope for protections if Kroger-Albertsons merger goes through (Conway)
Does Washington state need an independent prosecutor to charge police with misusing deadly force?
KXLY (ABC)
Rebuilding Malden: Nearly 4 years later, the first public building has been built
Cascadia Daily News
Mount Vernon increases police chief salary amid hiring woes, looming retirement