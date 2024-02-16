Williston Barracks / DUI #4
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A1001149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 15th at 15:19 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorothy Smith Access Area
VIOLATION: DUI #4
ACCUSED: Bradley Deaette
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Februrary 15th, 2024, at approximately 15:19 hours, a Vermont State Warden observed a male operating a vehicle inside Dorothy Smith Access Area in the town of Camebidge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Bradley Deaette (46) of Montgomery. While speaking with Deaette, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Deaette was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Deaette was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of DUI #4.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 3, 2024, at 12:30 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
