Williston Barracks / DUI #4

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1001149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 15th at 15:19 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorothy Smith Access Area

VIOLATION: DUI #4

ACCUSED: Bradley Deaette

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Februrary 15th, 2024, at approximately 15:19 hours, a Vermont State Warden observed a male operating a vehicle inside Dorothy Smith Access Area in the town of Camebidge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Bradley Deaette (46) of Montgomery. While speaking with Deaette, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Deaette was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Deaette was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of DUI #4.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 3, 2024, at 12:30 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



