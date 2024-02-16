Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident  

   

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

   

NEWS RELEASE  

         

CASE#: 24A1001149  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111  

   

DATE/TIME: February 15th at 15:19 hours.  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorothy Smith Access Area

VIOLATION: DUI #4  

   

ACCUSED: Bradley Deaette

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT    

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

   

On Februrary 15th, 2024, at approximately 15:19 hours, a Vermont State Warden observed a male operating a vehicle inside Dorothy Smith Access Area in the town of Camebidge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Bradley Deaette (46) of Montgomery.  While speaking with Deaette, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.  Deaette was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Deaette was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of DUI #4.

   

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: March 3, 2024, at 12:30 hours          

COURT: Lamoille  

LODGED - LOCATION: No      

BAIL: N/A  

MUG SHOT: Y

   

   

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of  

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.  


Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov 

