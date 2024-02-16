Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Calhoun County

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, at 80 Spring Run Rd. in Arnoldsburg to help West Virginia residents affected by the severe flooding that occurred Aug. 28-30, 2023.

Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

When residents arrive at 80 Spring Run Rd. in Arnoldsburg, they should look for the FEMA vehicle and staff set up under the pavilion. Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are outside and exposed to weather. The sites will have some heaters and space for visitors to get warm, but they should be prepared to be outside for short periods of time as they get assistance.

The center is located at:

Calhoun County 80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.