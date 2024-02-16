Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Barnard To 73rd District Court

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Marialyn Barnard to the 73rd Judicial District Court in Bexar County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Marialyn Barnard of San Antonio is a consulting attorney for small businesses and probate and is the former Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 3. Previously, she served on the Fourth Court of Appeals for 10 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Law Institute, and the San Antonio Bar Association and former chair of its Litigation Section. Additionally, she is a former member of the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee, Federal Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the Bexar County Women’s Bar Association. She is a member, former president, and former board member of the Rotary Club of San Antonio, former volunteer for San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries, and a former board member of Child Advocates San Antonio, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Firstmark Credit Union. Barnard received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and English from Texas A&M University – Commerce and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law. 

