SmartLaw Attorney Referral Results in $26M Verdict

SmartLaw, Southern California’s largest State Bar certified lawyer referral service, obtained a $26 million jury verdict case for local attorneys.

SmartLaw delivers prescreened referrals matched to participating attorneys’ practice areas, guaranteeing both relevance and viability.” — Coco Su, SmartLaw Business Development Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLaw, Southern California’s largest State Bar certified lawyer referral service, obtained a $26 million jury verdict case for attorneys Sheri Manuwal and Robert I. Manuwal of Manuwal & Manuwal, and David A. Rudorfer and Wyatt A. Vesperman of Panish |Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP. The verdict was one of the service’s largest.

The request for referral came to SmartLaw in August of 2016. The $26 million jury verdict arrived six years later due to the case’s many complexities and challenges, including court closures due to Covid. Sheri Manuwal, a SmartLaw member for the past decade, was recently recognized by the Consumer Attorneys of California as a finalist for the 2023 Consumer Attorney of the Year award, acknowledging her exceptional work on the case.

“SmartLaw is a premier referral resource, catering to a cast spectrum of legal matters spanning over 150 practice areas,” states Coco Su, Business Development Manager for the Los Angeles County Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service. “SmartLaw delivers prescreened referrals matched to participating attorneys’ practice areas, guaranteeing both relevance and viability. Our additional support services, including call center assistance, administrative staff support, electronic case notices, online reporting tools enhance efficiency and streamline practice operations.”

About the Case

The $26,000,000 jury verdict was rendered against Pasadena Unified School District (California State, Los Angeles County, Superior Court case BC662842), in favor of Plaintiff, a special education student, who was sexually assaulted by three of her male classmates who were left unsupervised during recess. Read more at KTLA News story.

About SmartLaw

SmartLaw is a Southern California non-profit that links people in need of legal representation to qualified lawyers. Referrals and basic legal information are free of charge. Certified by the State Bar of California, SmartLaw operates in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties and is the lawyer referral service of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Phone referrals are available in English, Spanish, and Chinese and more information is available at SmartLaw.com.