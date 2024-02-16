F&G asks public to avoid portion of Fort Boise WMA during bridge replacement project

A bridge replacement project inside of Fort Boise WMA is slated to begin on Feb. 26 and last for approximately four weeks. During this time, equipment and materials will be transported to the job site via the Bar Diamond parking area and access road.

For safety reasons, users are advised to avoid this portion of the WMA during construction – see area highlighted in orange on map below.

Users may access the WMA through the parking areas to the west of the Fort Boise WMA office off Old Fort Boise Road, heading towards the Snake River.

Users are also reminded of the waterfowl nesting closure in place on certain portions of the WMA from Feb. 1 through July 31.

For more information regarding the project or access restrictions, please contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at 208-722-5888.