Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,016 in the last 365 days.

F&G asks public to avoid portion of Fort Boise WMA during bridge replacement project

A bridge replacement project inside of Fort Boise WMA is slated to begin on Feb. 26 and last for approximately four weeks. During this time, equipment and materials will be transported to the job site via the Bar Diamond parking area and access road.

For safety reasons, users are advised to avoid this portion of the WMA during construction – see area highlighted in orange on map below.

Users may access the WMA through the parking areas to the west of the Fort Boise WMA office off Old Fort Boise Road, heading towards the Snake River.

Users are also reminded of the waterfowl nesting closure in place on certain portions of the WMA from Feb. 1 through July 31.

For more information regarding the project or access restrictions, please contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise WMA office at 208-722-5888.

You just read:

F&G asks public to avoid portion of Fort Boise WMA during bridge replacement project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more