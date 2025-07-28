Jack Chinook Salmon Stocked in McCall and New Meadows Ponds for Anglers

Looking to reel in a salmon without heading to the river? Idaho Fish and Game is stocking community ponds with surplus jack Chinook Salmon this week, giving anglers a rare opportunity to catch these tasty fish close to home.

This week, approximately 100 jack Chinook Salmon (less than 24 inches) will be stocked in Rowland Pond in McCall and another 150 in Meadow Creek Pond in New Meadows. These fish are surplus hatchery jacks—1-ocean male salmon—that are not needed for broodstock.

The first stocking event for these fish will be at Rowland Pond in McCall on Monday, July 28th. Additional fish may be stocked in the coming days as they become available.

Meanwhile, about 150 Chinook Salmon, including both jacks and some adults over 24 inches, will be stocked in Meadow Creek Pond on Tuesday, July 29.

Where to Fish:

Fishing Regulations:

Chinook Salmon and steelhead placed in ponds count toward the general trout bag limit in Idaho’s Southwest Region—six fish per day, all species combined. No Salmon permit is required, and anglers may keep up to six Chinook Salmon per day from these stocked ponds.

So grab your rods—round up the kids—and head to your local pond for a shot at catching a Chinook! It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and bring home fresh fish for the grill.

Fish on!