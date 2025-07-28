Submit Release
Returned big game tags offer more hunting opportunity and are on sale Aug. 7

Nonresident sales

If a nonresident does not have a deer or elk tag, then the nonresident may be able to purchase a first tag and possibly a second tag during this sale. The current nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and all deer units still apply to returned tags purchased by nonresidents. Adult nonresident fees are $351.75 for deer tags and $651.75 for elk tags. 

Resident sales as second tags

Residents can purchase a tag from the nonresident quota as a second tag. Nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and deer units do not apply to nonresident tags purchased by residents, so available deer tags can be used statewide and available elk tags can be purchased for any uncapped elk zone. Residents eligible for the Price Lock discount pay $301.75 for a deer tag, or $416.75 for an elk tag. Residents not eligible for the Price Lock discount pay the same deer and elk tag fees as nonresidents.

Capped Elk Zone Tags: A resident or nonresident can purchase nonresident tags returned from a capped elk zone as long as the cap is not sold out. Only residents can purchase a returned resident capped elk zone tag. 

  • Elk zones not eligible for any second tags: Elk City.
  • Deer units not eligible for any second tags: 10, 10A, 12, 16A, 17, 19, and 20.

For more information go to the Nonresident License and Tag webpage or email Licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.

The next scheduled return tag sale will be Sep. 18.

