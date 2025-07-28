Nonresident hunters can apply for 2026 deer/elk tags in December; here are the details

Fish and Game recently announced details on new nonresident drawing for deer and elk tags for 2026. The drawing replaces the traditional first-come, first-served sale that occurred online and at license and tag vendors.

Another change is nonresident hunters will have to buy a 2026 nonresident hunting license to participate in the drawing for general season deer and elk tags. There will be no refunds for unsuccessful applicants. Hunters who apply for these tags remain eligible to apply for controlled hunt tags.

Nonresident hunters should be aware of the following dates:

Drawing application period will be Dec. 5-15, 2025

Results available in early January 2026

Deadline for successful applicants to buy tags is Jan. 20

Second application period for any tags not drawn, or not purchased, will be Feb. 5-15

Results announced early March

Deadline to buy tags is March 20

Hunters interested in applying for nonresident deer and elk tags in December should check back regularly for more information on the nonresident deer/elk tag webpage. Full details on the nonresident draw process will be provided by September.



