Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute Hosts In Person Alumni Gathering in New York

Twenty JSLI alumni Rabbis and Cantors attend gathering that offers time for sharing, caring and community

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, February 18th and Monday, February 19th twenty alumni of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute gathered for an alumni retreat. The program was designed to give attendees the chance to network and share their experience as professional Jewish clergy. It was a time for sharing, caring and community.

The event started with a tour the Eldridge Street Synagogue and the Lower East Side of Manhattan. This area of New York City was the hub of the Jewish immigrant experience. The day continued with a meeting of the organization to discuss the future of the Rabbinate in general and the role of JSLI trained Rabbis and Cantors in particular. It was the first in-person meeting the organization has held since covid and so the first time many of the attendees met each other and Rabbi Steven Blane live face to face. The evening activities included an Asian inspired dinner with music and performances by many in the community. On Monday the group regathered for a farewell brunch.

The Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute was developed to offer Jewish professionals the chance to fulfill their dream of becoming Rabbis or Cantors. While it is traditional in its approach the pragmatic curriculum prepares students to meet the needs of modern Jews. The students study together with a cohort of others which provides a rich and enlivened experience to their studies.

According to Rabbi Blane, "By 2024, the landscape of Rabbi education and ordination will have undergone a transformative shift, aligning with the innovative program of study offered by JSLI. Soon, we are excited to unveil a comprehensive course dedicated to training Cantors within the Reform tradition. We take immense pride in our achievements and eagerly anticipate future advancements and opportunities."

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.